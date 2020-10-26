A man remained in custody Monday in Oklahoma following a double homicide and abduction over the weekend in Leavenworth County.

The incident resulted in a multi-state Amber Alert, which resulted in Donny Jackson Jr. being taken into custody Saturday in Beckham County, Oklahoma, near the Texas border, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Two girls who were the subject of the Amber Alert also were found and are safe.

Sherley said deputies with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Hillside Road near Lansing at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two boys, ages 12 and 14, were found dead at that location and two girls, ages 7 and 3, were missing.

Sherley said the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a family member who had gone to the scene.

An Amber Alert was issued for the two missing girls. Information about Jackson, the father of the girls and two boys, also was released as part of the Amber Alert.

A message posted on the Facebook page of Leavenworth County Emergency Management identified Jackson as a person of interest in connection to the homicide as well as the missing girls.

About an hour before the deaths of the two boys were discovered, a Kansas state trooper had contact with Jackson near the Oklahoma border during an unrelated traffic stop. The two girls were with him, according to information posted on the Kansas Bureau of Investigation website.

Jackson was not wanted at that time, so he was allowed to continue on his way.

Sherley said the Amber Alert initially was issued in Kansas and Missouri, but word of the traffic stop led to the alert being extended to Oklahoma and Texas.

The Beckham County, Oklahoma, Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page that the vehicle being sought in connection to the Amber Alert was located following two tips from members of the public.

A 911 caller reported seeing the vehicle at a truck stop near Sayre, which is in Beckham County. The caller indicated the vehicle was last seen traveling west on an interstate.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies began moving into position in an attempt to intercept the vehicle, according to the Facebook post.

A few minutes later, a truck driver reported the location of the vehicle, which was still traveling west.

"Our dispatcher working the call was determined that the vehicle wasn’t going to slip away," Beckham County Sheriff Derek Manning said on Facebook. "Along with keeping our deputies and troopers updated on the information, she called officers at the Port of Entry office, which is located just inside the state line, knowing they would be in a good position. She also notified Wheeler County, Texas, in case we weren’t able to intercept."

A Port of Entry officer stopped the vehicle. Sheriff's deputies and Oklahoma state troopers arrived on the scene a short time later. Jackson reportedly was arrested without incident, according to the Facebook post.

"The Amber Alert system did exactly what it was supposed to do," Sherley said.

Sherley said the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office has received cooperation from multiple law enforcement agencies including the Lansing Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI.

County Attorney Todd Thompson said he has been briefed about the investigation being conducted by the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office. But Thompson said his office was awaiting reports Monday afternoon before making a decision about criminal charges.

The two boys who were killed attended Lansing Middle School.

Over the weekend, Lansing Superintendent Dan Wessel posted a message to parents on the school district’s website, indicating members of a crisis intervention team were available to provide counseling to students.

"We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as you need," Wessel wrote.

