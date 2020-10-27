It’s still October, but the Leavenworth area has already seen its first snow of the season.

Leavenworth County received a little more than a dusting of snow Monday, said Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

While accumulation totals were low, the snowfall was blamed for several accidents.

"We had a few slide-offs in the county in the morning," Buchanan said.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said three crashes were reported on the Centennial Bridge over the course of about 30 minutes Monday morning.

"No one was hurt," Kitchens said.

The Centennial Bridge stretches across the Missouri River from Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri.

The first crash on the bridge was reported at 7:42 a.m.

The second crash, which involved three vehicles, was reported at 7:46 a.m. One of the vehicles involved in this crash had to be towed.

The third crash was reported at 8:12 a.m.

Leavenworth was under a winter weather advisory Monday.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said city personnel had pretreated what are considered trouble spots on city roadways. He said city personnel were keeping an eye on these trouble spots and bridges during the day.

McDonald said Leavenworth’s emergency snow routes also had been treated.

There is a slight chance of more snow this morning in Leavenworth, according to the National Weather Service.

There are chances for rain Wednesday and Thursday. And temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s by the end of the week, according to the NWS.

