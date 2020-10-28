The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 30 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Twenty-eight of the new cases reported on Wednesday are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases. Two of the new cases involve inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The Health Department also reported that one case that previously was counted in Leavenworth County has been transferred to another location. This change impacts the total number of cases that are reported for the county.

There have been a total of 2,565 confirmed cases of the virus in the county since the start of the pandemic. That number includes 883 cases involving LCF inmates, 118 cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, 67 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth and 34 cases at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Of the county's 1,463 community cases, 84 were active as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Health Department.

Seven people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID-19. A total of 88 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Eighteen Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

