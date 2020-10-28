Tuesday was the last day to request advance ballots from the Leavenworth County Clerk’s Office.

But people who already have requested advance ballots still have time to turn them in.

"And they can come to the courthouse to vote (early)," County Clerk Janet Klasinski said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the County Clerk’s Office had mailed 15,330 advance ballots to voters who requested them, Deputy County Clerk Helen Klinkenberg said.

There are about 50,000 registered voters in Leavenworth County, according to Klasinski.

People who have received advance ballots can return them by mail. They also can drop them off at any of the five drop boxes that have been set up around the county.

One of the drop boxes is located on the grounds of the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St. Another drop box is located in a parking lot across the street from Leavenworth City Hall, 100 N. Fifth St. There also is a drop box located at Lansing City Hall, 800 First Terrace. Drop boxes also are located at the Basehor Community Library, 1400 158th St., and the county government annex at 725 Laming Road in Tonganoxie.

People also can drop off their completed advance ballots at any polling location on Election Day, which is Nov. 3.

Advance ballots that are returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 3, and they must arrive at the County Clerk’s Office no later than Nov. 6 in order to be counted.

Klasinski said people who requested advance ballots but have not received them can stop by the County Clerk’s Office for replacements.

The County Clerk’s Office offered voters the opportunity to vote early Tuesday in Basehor.

"We’re having a very busy day," Klasinski said Tuesday while in Basehor.

Another early voting opportunity is being offered from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall, 910 E. First St. in Tonganoxie.

The County Clerk’s Office also has been allowing people to vote early during normal business hours at the Leavenworth County Courthouse. This service will continue until noon Monday.

Polls will be open throughout Leavenworth County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

