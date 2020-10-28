The mother of two boys who were found dead over the weekend in a Leavenworth County home has issued a statement thanking law enforcement agencies and others.

The statement was issued Wednesday on behalf of Tara Jackson by her attorney, Gary Nelson.

Jackson is the mother of two boys, ages 12 and 14, who were found dead Saturday at a house on Hillside Road near Lansing.

Jackson's estranged husband, Donald R. Jackson Jr., has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of the boys.

Tara Jackson also is the mother of two girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert that was issued after the discovery of the bodies of the two boys.

The Amber Alert was discontinued after Donald Jackson Jr. and the two girls were located in Oklahoma. Donald Jackson Jr. remains in custody in Oklahoma.

"On behalf of Tara Jackson, her family and friends, she would like to thank everyone who came together to bring her daughters home safe on Saturday," Nelson wrote in the statement.

In addition to law enforcement agencies, the statement thanks a truck driver whose tip led to authorities locating Donald Jackson Jr. and the two girls. The statement also thanks others who helped with the search.

"In addition, she wants to thank everyone that has offered support and assistance in her family's time of need," Nelson wrote in the statement.

Tara Jackson and her estranged husband reportedly are in the process of getting a divorce.

