State Sen. Tom Holland is facing a challenger, Willie Dove, in the race for the 3rd District seat of the Kansas Senate.

The 3rd District includes the cities of Easton, Basehor and Tonganoxie. The district also extends into Douglas County.

Dove currently serves in the Kansas House of Representatives.

The Leavenworth Times asked Dove and Holland the same questions. Here are their responses.

Willie Dove

Age: 74

Political party: Republican

Occupation: Insurance sales

Political Experience: Kansas House of Representatives, 38th District, 2013-present

Tom Holland

Age: 59

Political party: Democratic

Occupation: Small business owner and entrepreneur

Political experience: Kansas House – 2003 through 2008 (10th District), Kansas Senate – 2009 to present (3rd District)

Why are you running for the Kansas Senate?

Dove: There is a need for a fresh voice for the 3rd District. The present senator has proven that he has no position to lean upon to foster successful results with colleagues.

Holland: Our citizens are clamoring for help, and I have the passion and drive to help them! In particular I will work to freeze residential property taxes for our fixed income seniors and disabled veterans, make health care affordable and make medical cannabis legal.

What are the most important issues facing the state government?

Dove: The greatest issues facing Kansas today is the return of students and educators to a safe learning environment. We need to focus on bringing small businesses back.

Holland: Keeping ALL Kansas families healthy and financially secure during the COVID-19 pandemic and getting our economy going again, making health care affordable for ALL Kansans and having an economy and tax code that work for ALL Kansans, not just the wealthy and large corporations.

Why are you the best candidate for the position?

Dove: I have followed the call from my service in the military to my time in the Kansas Statehouse. I have a duty to look outside the box for solutions.

Holland: My demonstrated track record in working across the aisle to get things accomplished, my ranking position on both Senate Assessment and Taxation and Commerce Committees, and my business consulting, project management and small business background.