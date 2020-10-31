A member of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office was killed Friday when his vehicle was involved in a collision with a school bus, according to the sheriff.

Deputy Cpl. Daniel R. Abramovitz, 60, was driving an unmarked Sheriff's Office vehicle at the time of the crash. He died at the scene. The bus driver and a student also were injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

The accident was reported at 3:56 p.m. Friday at 211th Street and McIntyre Road.

According to a KHP report, Abramovitz was driving west on McIntyre Road in a 2014 Ford Explorer.

A 62-year-old Tonganoxie woman was driving the 2006 school bus north of 211th Street. She allegedly failed to yield while continuing to drive north, according to the KHP report.

The Explorer struck the passenger side of the bus. The bus went off the road and overturned. It struck a stop sign and fence before coming to rest on its wheels.

The Explorer rotated before coming to rest in the intersection.

Only the driver and an 8-year-old boy were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The boy, who complained of pain, was release to his parents. The bus driver was taken to Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas, according to the Leavenworth County Sheriff Andy Dedeke and the KHP report.

"Abramovitz was well-respected and much loved," Dedeke said in a news release.

Abramovitz had been with the Sheriff’s Office for 26 years and planned to retire in March. He was assigned to the Investigations Division of the Sheriff's Office. His caseload focused on sexual crimes and crimes involving children, according to Dedeke.

"We wish to express our gratitude to everyone who has offered condolences and assistance," Dedeke said in the release.