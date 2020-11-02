Editor’s note -- It was incorrectly reported in Sunday’s edition that Senate 34 candidate Shanna Henry and 101st District House candidate Elliot Adams had not filed campaign reports by the Oct. 26 deadline. Both candidates did file reports on time with the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission. The reports, however, do not appear with other reports on the Kansas Secretary of State’s website. The News apologizes for the errors.

A campaign finance report filed by Shanna Henry, the Democratic candidate for the 34th Senate district which serves Hutchinson, showed the majority of her donations from small donors who live within the Senate district.

The News incorrectly reported on Sunday that Henry had not filed her campaign report on time, but records show it was timely filed with the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission.

Henry received just over $13,360 for the reporting period. Of the 80 donations listed, more than 70 percent were for $100 or less and half $50 or less.

Nearly all the donations were also from individuals. Henry did receive eight donations from organizations or PACs, but all were affiliated with political parties or labor organizations.

Those numbers were in sharp contrast to her opponent, Republican candidate Dr. Mark Steffen, who had no donation of less than $100, with 37 of his 82 donors being corporations and PACS.

The report also showed most of Henry’s donations came were from within the region, with just 12 donations from out of state and less than a dozen from the Topeka, Overland Park area.

Just 36 percent of Steffens donations were from the region.

Her report shows Henry spent less than $6,300 on her campaign, ending the period with more than $17,000 on hand.

Her spending report shows about $3,250 was spent on printing, $1,075 on a consultant, and $973 on newspaper advertising. She also spent $54 for web services $175 for Chamber membership.

Sunday’s story also incorrectly reported Elliott Adams, who is running against incumbent Joe Seiwert, had not yet filed a report.

Adams's report showed he raised just over $3,000 from 14 local donors.

His spending included just over $1,000 on website advertising and about $500 with the Rural Messenger. He also listed spending on printing, but the last number was unreadable in the report.