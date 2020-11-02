The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported two additional COVID-19 deaths.

The Health Department reported on Monday that two men from Leavenworth County recently died from complications with COVID-19 and other underlying health conditions.

One of the men was said to be in his 60s. The other man was in his 80s.

"We send our condolences to all of their families and loved ones," Stephanie Sloop, a spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

At total of 20 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Department releases updates about local coronavirus cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Health Department reported 48 new positive cases of the virus in the county on Monday. These new cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

The Health Department reported there have been 2,648 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic.

That number includes 884 cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility, 118 cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, 67 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth and 34 cases at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Of the 1,545 community cases, 110 were active as of Monday afternoon.

Four Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 90 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

