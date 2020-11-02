A Leavenworth woman has been charged for allegedly murdering her husband, according to police and prosecution officials.

Alexandra E. Gilson, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Joshua Gilson, who was found dead Friday at a home in the 800 block of Kiowa Street.

Police initially went to the residence at about 1 p.m. Friday to check on Joshua Gilson, 37. Gilson’s employer had contacted the police after he did not show up for work, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens.

Officers were unable to get inside the residence at that time.

Police responded to the residence again at about 3 p.m. Friday after a family member reported finding evidence of a possible crime at the residence.

Officers arrived and took Alexandra Gilson and Jeffery M. Samulczyk, 36, into custody.

Three children, a 4-year-old girl, 3-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl, also were at the house. They were taken into protective custody and placed with family members, Kitchens said.

After police obtained a search warrant, they found Joshua Gilson’s remains at the residence.

"The primary focus of the investigation is domestic violence," Kitchens said.

Kitchens did not comment Monday about the cause of Joshua Gilson’s death, but he said it seemed obvious to police and the cause was confirmed by an autopsy.

He said police are still sorting through what led up to the homicide.

In addition to the charge of first-degree murder, Alexandra Gilson faces two counts of interference with law enforcement.

One of the interference with law enforcement charges stems from an allegation that she provided false information to police. The other charge involves alleged tampering with evidence, according County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Samulczyk also has been charged with interference with law enforcement for allegedly tampering with evidence.

Alexandra Gilson and Samulczyk both made court appearances Monday. They were advised of the charges against them. They plan to apply for court-appointed attorneys. They are both scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 13, according to court records.

Court records indicate Joshua Gilson filed a petition for divorce in August. But he requested that the case be dismissed last week.

