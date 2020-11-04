The Leavenworth County Health Department reported on Wednesday that a woman from the county recently died from complications with COVID-19 and other underlying health conditions.

She was in her 60s.

She is the 21st resident of Leavenworth County to die from complications from COVID-19.

"We send our condolences to her family and loved ones," Stephanie Sloop, a spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about coronavirus cases in the county each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Health Department reported 45 new cases of the virus in the county on Wednesday.

That includes one new case involving an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth. The remaining 44 new cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

There have been 2,692 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

That number includes 884 cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility, 119 cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary, 67 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth and 34 cases at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Of the 1,588 confirmed community cases, 133 were active as of Wednesday afternoon.

Six Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID-19. A total of 92 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

