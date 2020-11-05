The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office will be holding a public memorial service for Detective Cpl. Dan Abramovitz at 10 a.m. Friday at Children's Mercy Park, 1 Sporting Way in Kansas City, Kansas, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office.

Abramovitz, who was a member of the Sheriff's Office, died Oct. 30 in a crash. His death is considered to have occurred in the line of duty.

People attending the service are asked to arrive early so they can be seated before the start of the ceremony.

Parking will be available adjacent to the stadium. Parking areas designated Blue 1-3 will be reserved for law enforcement officers and guests from responding agencies.