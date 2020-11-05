Tuesday’s election saw voter turnout of about 72% in Leavenworth County, according to the county clerk.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said 36,336 people voted in the election including those who utilized advance ballots or voted early in person. The county has about 50,000 registered voters.

Klasinski had predicted a voter turnout of about 75%.

On Wednesday, the County Clerk’s Office added votes from 288 ballots to those that had been counted on election night. Klasinski said the additional ballots had been dropped off at polling locations Tuesday or arrived in the mail Wednesday.

There still may be additional votes counted.

The County Clerk’s Office can continue to count advance ballots that arrive by mail as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday and arrive no later than Friday.

Klasinski said there also are provisional ballots from Tuesday’s election.

The county’s election results will be certified Nov. 16.

