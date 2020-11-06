The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 54 new coronavirus cases in the county on Friday.

Two of the new cases involve inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth. The other 52 new cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

There have been 2,746 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

That number includes 884 cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility, 121 cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary, 67 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth and 34 cases at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Of the 1,640 community cases in Leavenworth County, 158 were active as of Friday afternoon.

Five Leavenworth County residents were hospitalized Friday because of COVID-19. A total of 92 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Twenty-one Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

