The Leavenworth Animal Control shelter is temporarily closed to the public because staff members may have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to the police chief.

People still can call for Animal Control services in the city. But members of the public will not be able to visit the shelter for adoptions at this time.

The date of shelter’s reopening will depend on test results, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

"Hopefully, in a couple of days, we’ll be back open," he said.

Animal Control operates as part of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The Animal Control center closed to the public on Wednesday. Kitchens said the possible coronavirus exposure is linked to a plumbing contractor who was working in the building.