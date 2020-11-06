A Leavenworth County man charged with capital murder is being held without bond, according to court records.

Donald R. Jackson Jr. made his first court appearance Friday after being returned to Leavenworth County from Oklahoma.

Jackson, 40, is charged with capital murder for allegedly killing his two sons, ages 12 and 14.

The bodies of the two boys were found Oct. 24 at a residence on Hillside Road near Lansing.

Jackson was apprehended in Oklahoma. He reportedly waived extradition from Oklahoma to Kansas.

He arrived at the Leavenworth County Jail on Thursday, according to Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

During Friday’s court appearance, Assistant County Attorney Benjamin Rioux asked that bond not be set. The judge decided to order that Jackson be held without bond, according to court records.

Jackson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 16.

