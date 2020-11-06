Members the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office remembered a fallen officer Friday during a memorial service.

The ceremony honored Detective Cpl. Dan Abramovitz, who was killed Oct. 30 in a crash.

Abramovitz was driving an unmarked Sheriff’s Office vehicle at the time of the accident. And his death is considered to have occurred in the line of duty.

"This has been a very difficult time," Leavenworth County Sheriff Andy Dedeke said.

Friday’s ceremony took place at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The service was attended by family members of Abramovitz as well as fellow members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office. Members of other area law enforcement agencies also attended along with others involved in law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

"The outpouring of love for my dad is something to behold," said Randi Abramovitz, one of Daniel Abramovitz’s three adult children.

Friday’s ceremony followed a private memorial service for family members that took place Thursday.

Dedeke said Daniel Abramovitz, 59, did not like people to make a fuss about him.

"He was always the guy in the background," the sheriff said.

But Dedeke said Friday’s ceremony was for the people Abramovitz left behind.

Abramovitz served in the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years. At the time of his death, he had been working in the Investigations Division with a caseload that focused on sexual crimes and crimes involving children.

"Dan loved his job and he was good at it," Dedeke said.

Detective Cpl. Sarah Flaherty also spoke during the ceremony. She said Abramovitz had been a mentor and partner at the Sheriff’s Office and also her friend.

"I will forever be a better person for having the opportunity to have you in my life, and you never will be forgotten," she said.

