Downtown business owners are hoping to put shoppers in the holiday mood this weekend.

Twenty-four merchants will be participating in the annual Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Leavenworth.

The event is organized through the Leavenworth Main Street Program.

"Downtown Leavenworth is where you’ll find one of a kind, unique specialty items for everyone on your shopping list," Wendy Scheidt, executive director of the LMS Program, said in a news release.

According to Scheidt, businesses will be offering specials and refreshments during the Holiday Open House.

There also will be live entertainment in the downtown area and free carriage rides.

Shoppers who pick up maps from Leavenworth Main Street also will have the opportunity to collect free ornaments from 12 participating stores.

The maps will be available to the first 200 shoppers, age 18 or older, who pick up the maps at the Leavenworth Main Street office, 416 Cherokee St. The maps will be available starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Holiday Open House is sponsored by Saint John Hospital, Mutual Savings Association Wealcan Medical Equipment and Orthotics and Hampton Inn.