The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations to fill a district judge vacancy in Atchison County, according to a news release from the state Office of Judicial Administration.

The 1st Judicial District is composed of Atchison and Leavenworth counties. Attorneys from both counties can apply for the position.

The vacancy is being created by the retirement of District Judge Robert Bednar. He plans to retire in January.

Individuals can apply or be nominated, but nominations must come on a nomination form and include the nominee’s signature.

A nominee for district judge must be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years as an attorney, judge or full-time teacher at an accredited law school, and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

Nomination forms are available from the clerk of the district court in Atchison or Leavenworth County, the clerk of the appellate courts at the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka or online at www.kscourts.org/Judges/Become-a-Judge

One original and nine copies of the completed nomination form and supporting letters must be submitted by noon Nov. 20 to Ronald Bates Jr., commission secretary, 529 Delaware St., Leavenworth, KS, 66048.

The nominating commission will convene by teleconference at 9 a.m. Nov. 23 to select the nominees to be interviewed.

The meeting is open to the public. To listen, call 1-877-400-9499 and enter conference code 2199381974.

The nominating commission will convene to interview nominees at 9 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Leavenworth Justice Center, 601 S. 3rd St. Interviews are open to the public.