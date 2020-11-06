The Leavenworth Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a man whose vehicle was found wrecked and abandoned near the Missouri River.

Christopher J. Keithley’s vehicle was found in the early morning hours Tuesday on an access road near Riverfront Park.

The car had been involved in a crash at that location. Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said officers responded to that location because of a report of an accident by the OnStar service.

Keithley, 46, is classified by police as a missing and endangered person.

According to Kitchens, Keithley, who is from Kansas City, Missouri, has had recent mental health issues.

Keithley is described as a white man who is 5 feet 7 inches tall. He weighs about 195 pounds. He has brown hair and a beard. He has hazel eyes.

People with information about his whereabouts are asked to call 911.

