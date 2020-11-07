Reno County’s COVID numbers shot up another 116 cases since Friday afternoon, with the majority of those in the community population.

The number of case clusters in the community also grew to 28, though where the new cases were wasn’t exactly clear.

Three more people were hospitalized, the data showed, with an additional person being intubated and placed on a ventilator.

The number of active cases being tracked by the county topped 900 for the first time, with 367 of those listed as community cases.

The new cases, pushing the county total to 2,707, included 51 more at local correctional facilities and 67 outside the prisons.

Kansas Department of Correctional officials said there are now cases at three prison locations in Hutchinson. KDOC numbers release on Friday, which was current for Thursday, included 10 positive active cases at the Central Unit, 45 at the East Unit, and 175 at the South Unit.

Besides the prison, cluster categories adding cases included six more in nursing homes, three in elementary schools, two in businesses, and one from a religious gathering.

Late Friday the county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicated 26 Reno County residents were currently hospitalized, with the number requiring hospitalization since the pandemic began reaching 115 and 16 of them being intubated.

There were new cases added to every age category except 80-plus.

Some 281 cases remain under investigation by contact tracers.

By zip code, Arlington, Hutchinson, Mount Hope, Nickerson, Pretty Prairie, South Hutchinson, and Turon all added to their counts.