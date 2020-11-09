The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 71 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday including eight cases at a local halfway house.

The Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The new cases reported on Monday included 62 of what Health Department officials refer to as community cases and one case involving an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary. The Health Department also reported eight cases the Grossman Center in Leavenworth.

The Grossman Center is a reentry facility, or halfway house, for federal inmates who are nearing their release dates. While the facility serves federal inmates, it is operated by a private company, Geo Reentry Services, according to information from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

A cluster of COVID-19 cases was reported at the Grossman Center in May. That resulted in a total of 67 positives cases. But until Monday, no new cases had been reported at the Grossman Center in months.

The Leavenworth County Health Department also reported that one case that previously was counted in Leavenworth County has been transferred to another location. This impacts the total number of positive cases reported for Leavenworth County.

There have been 2,821 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

That number includes 889 cases involving inmates at LCF, 122 cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary, 75 cases at the Grossman Center and 34 cases at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Of the county's 1,701 community cases, 153 were active as of Monday afternoon.

Two people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 92 Leavenworth County residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Twenty-one county residents have died from complications of COVID-19.

