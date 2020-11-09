A member of the Easton Township Fire Department was killed in a crash Sunday night while he was on his way to a fire, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.

Johnny Ivison Jr., 23, rural Leavenworth County, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash was reported at 10:07 p.m. Sunday south of Easton on 231st Street, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley

Ivison apparently had been on his way to a structure fire in Easton at the time of the crash.

"While on scene of the fire Easton (Township) was notified that tragically one of our members was killed in the line of duty in a traffic accident while responding to the fire," the Easton Township Fire Department stated in a message posted on Facebook. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the firefighter and to the other members of the department as we are one family."

The Easton Township Fire Department is an all-volunteer department, according to its Facebook page.

Ivison had been driving north on 231st Street in a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 at the time of the crash, according to Sherley.

Investigators believe the vehicle went off the road and Ivison attempted to correct his path, but he overcorrected. The truck came back onto the road and rolled over three or four times. Ivison was ejected from the vehicle, according to Sherley.

The crash occurred at a curve in the road. It is unclear to investigators if Ivison had been driving too fast or was distracted.

Members of the Alexandria Township Fire Department discovered the crash scene while on their way to the fire in Easton.

