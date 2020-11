The Leavenworth Animal Control shelter has reopened to the public.

The shelter was closed to the public last week due to concern that staff may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said all tests results have come back negative, so the Animal Control center reopened Tuesday for normal business hours.

The Animal Control center is located at 2019 S. Third St. Animal Control operates as part of the Leavenworth Police Department.