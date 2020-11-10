The Lansing Police Department is investigating the recent theft of vehicles from a car dealership, a spokesman said.

The theft was reported around midnight Thursday at MainStreet Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 555 N. Main St.

Lt. Michael Dickason of the Lansing Police Department said the culprits broke into the dealership and then drove away in stolen vehicles. He said about eight vehicles were taken from the dealership.

He said one stolen vehicle did not make it off the lot because it became hung up after the driver attempted to drive through a fence.

Dickason said Lansing police officers pursued the stolen vehicles into Kansas City, Kansas.

"And that's where they got away," he said.

At least some of the vehicles were later recovered by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Dickason said similar incidents have been reported in other areas of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

"We've had multiple reports of this happening in other cities," he said.

He said the Lansing Police Department is working on the investigation with a couple of other agencies.