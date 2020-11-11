In 2004, the Iraq War was raging in the Middle East and Topeka native Rachel Pope was a junior in college at Kansas State University and a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

During a weekly chapter meeting, Pope and her sorority sisters were presented with an opportunity.

"They said, ’We’re trying to get involved in a letter-writing campaign with Fort Riley,’ " Pope said.

Located just 15 miles from the university, Fort Riley is a U.S. Army installation positioned between Manhattan and Junction City. The base serves roughly 15,000 active duty service members and deployed thousands of soldiers to northern Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Many of those soldiers’ names would end up on the list being passed around the Alpha Chi Omega chapter room.

"My dad, cousins, and uncle were in the military, and I grew up writing letters to people in the military, so I wanted to do it," Rachel Pope said of the letter-writing campaign. "I literally went to the last name on the last page of the list and picked it, and that’s how it started."

That name turned out to be John Pope, a soldier from Atlanta, Ga. John was enrolled in college in his home state when terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. Five days later, he left college and enlisted in the Army.

"His dad was in the Marine Corps for 23 years, he had grown up in a military family and had thought about joining the military even before 9/11," Rachel said.

But as his parents’ only child, John’s family had been adamant that they didn’t want him to enlist. When 9/11 happened, he knew that troops would be needed and decided he couldn’t wait any longer.

John was stationed at Fort Riley and deployed to Iraq a few months before Rachel first saw his name on the list of soldier pen pals in January 2004.

"I started writing him a letter every week, and he started writing me back after a while," she said. "I asked him what he needed, what I could mail to him. He didn’t talk about anything going on there, but asked me what I was going to school for, and what I liked to do, and told me about himself. He sent me his picture, and I sent him mine. We wrote for at least eight or nine months during his deployment."

Rachel said she isn’t exactly sure when they went from pen pals to something more, but she remembers knowing for certain around the time that John returned from his deployment in August that year.

"I was in the hospital because I had to have sinus surgery," she said. "He sent me flowers, red tulips and purple irises. That said to me that he really cared about me and was worried about me."

John and Rachel had still never met in person. During his first two weeks back at Fort Riley, John had to undergo a decompression period required of all personnel returning from deployment and wasn’t allowed to leave the base. The day he was cleared to leave, he headed to Manhattan.

"It was my roommate’s 21st birthday," said Rachel. "We had a party at our house, and then we had plans to go to Aggieville."

Rachel invited John and his friends to join them in Manhattan’s entertainment district.

"I don’t remember it being awkward because we were in a relaxed group. I had seen pictures of him in his Army fatigues, so I had a pretty good idea of what he looked like, and he looked the same, but with regular clothes."

Before heading back to the base for the evening, John asked Rachel on a proper date, and they later went out to dinner for the first time at Coco Bolos, a popular Manhattan restaurant. A few months later, he invited her to fly to Georgia with him and meet his family.

"He got some leave to go home," Rachel said. "I flew back to Atlanta with him to get his vehicle and met his family. I think they were a little skeptical, and I would say his mom was pretty protective of him, but they were nice. Typical Southern hospitality."

John got out of the military during Rachel’s senior year of college and went back to Georgia to finish his degree at Kennesaw State University.

"We were doing the long-distance thing, and we actually broke up for a couple of weeks," Rachel said. "At that point, I decided that after I graduated from college, I was moving to Atlanta, and I started looking for jobs and took a job with an advertising agency. I was ready to experience something else, and I thought Atlanta was such a cool city with so much going on, so diverse, and had anything and everything that a person could want."

For Rachel, that included John Pope. The couple were married in May 2008 and have two sons. When asked if their sons will carry on the family military tradition, Rachel says it will be up to them to decide.

"Honestly, I would be nervous about it, but I would be OK with it because I feel like it’s the most patriotic sacrifice you can make," she said. "People who come from military families and backgrounds understand it."

John and Rachel don’t often discuss the early days of their courtship amid his deployment, but Veterans Day can be cause for reflection for those who have served and those who love them.

"He keeps a lot of it in," Rachel said. "There were a few times I would ask questions about things, and still to this day, it’s pretty hard for him to talk about that stuff. When he first got there, nothing was set up. They didn’t even have barracks. They just dug a hole in the ground and slept in it."

The couple’s story is a testament to what love can do, even from halfway around the world.

"I think my life would be totally different. I don’t know that I would have made the jump to move out of state," Rachel said. "Have an open mind and block out the noise, because it’s your life, and at the end of the day, you’re the one that lives it. If you’re happy, that’s all that matters."