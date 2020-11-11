Four additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Leavenworth County.

The deaths were reported Wednesday by the Leavenworth County Health Department.

The Health Department reported that two women and two men from the county recently died from complications from COVID-19 and other underlying health conditions.

One of the women was in her 80s. The other woman was in her 60s. One of the men was in his 80s. The other man was in his 70s.

"We send our condolences to the families and loved ones of these community residents," Stephanie Sloop, spokeswoman for the county's COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

A total of 25 people from Leavenworth County have died from complications from COVID-19.

Also Wednesday, the Health Department reported 90 new community cases of the coronavirus in the county.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

There have been 2,911 confirmed cases of the virus in the county, according to the Health Department.

That number includes 889 cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility, 122 cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, 75 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth and 34 cases the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Of the county's 1,791 community cases, 224 were active as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Health Department.

Four Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19 on Wednesday. A total of 95 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

