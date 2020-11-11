"Do you think people actually like green tomatoes, or they just find ways to eat them because they have them?"

Brian’s question when I set the bowl of roasted green tomato salsa down in front of him is a fair one. I had wondered the same thing myself, especially when faced with my own five-gallon bucket of unripe tomatoes.

I would say it’s some of both: while they don’t hold a candle to sun-ripened juicy summer tomatoes, green tomatoes have their own appeal. In a crunchier, more tart sort of way.

But if you can approach this particular version of the fruit like a distant cousin of ripe romas and beefsteaks, a relationship akin to boxed macaroni and cheese versus homemade, it’s not too bad. You just treat it differently and expect a different result, opening up more possibilities than when limited to a ripe harvest. You could never pickle or bread and fry soft ripe tomato slices the way you can with the firmer, meatier texture of green.

Drawing from my Southern roots, I’m sure cultural norms and nostalgia have their own role to play in the culinary utilization of unripe tomatoes. If everyone else is and has always been frying up green tomatoes, there’s no reason to even consider questioning the legitimacy of the practice. As soon as that dish or sweet-and-sour relishes and things become ingrained in one’s memories, the actual taste of the food may decrease in importance as it is forever bolstered by positive past experiences.

I’m such a sucker for nostalgia that even though the first time I remember having fried green tomatoes was only a year or two ago, I feel some level of Alabama loyalty to them; I feel like they’re part of my history.

All that said, resourcefulness and necessity definitely play a part in why eating green tomatoes is a thing. I guess I shouldn’t speak for others, but I would have a very hard time purposefully picking unripe tomatoes if I could just leave them to ripen. Heavy winds and/or early frosts feel like obligatory instigators to the harvest of premature produce.

Which is why we’re having this conversation. The frost in the forecast several weeks ago was a legitimate enough threat that I took a deep breath and picked everything left out there in the garden. Usually I think everything will be fine...but last year’s loss was energizing enough to convince me to leave less to chance. It was the right choice.

Ironically, apparently right about then was when our tomato plants decided to actually get busy. It’d been scavenging and slim pickings out there all season — but I had to keep going back to the garage for another bucket as the green tomatoes just kept coming. One plant in particular had transformed into a fruitful jungle, easily yielding over half of my harvest deep within its bushiness.

I laid all the tomatoes out on newspaper in the cool basement. They are doing a fabulous job slowly ripening, and will be a nice source of fresh tomatoes over the next couple weeks. Flavor will certainly not match those harvested at peak of ripeness, but they’re definitely worth it.

Yet while I could just keep using them as they gradually turn colors, it seemed a shame not to do at least a little experimenting with some of the greens. I love Dr. Seuss books, enough that my mom and sisters-in-law in Ohio are planning a socially-distanced Seuss-themed baby shower for me, so I couldn’t help snatching up this opportunity for a play on words from a true literary classic.

Do I still like juicy, sweet, ripe tomatoes better? Sure. But I like the green tomatoes just a little, too, for all the reasons.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com

Green Tomatoes, Eggs, and Ham

Brian gave me that look when I asked him if he knew why I implemented these particular components into our lunch. But he also said the salsa looked amazing, so I’ll take it. Unfortunately, I forgot there were jalapeños roasted on the pan; I scraped it all into the blender instead of monitoring spiciness pepper by pepper. Let’s just say, I will take it, all of it, with plenty of plain yogurt to tame the heat. But really, it turned out basically just the way I wanted it to otherwise, and I think Sam-I-Am would be proud.

Prep tips: I threw in some red and yellow tomatoes since they were ripening and needed to be used, which added great depth and color; I would recommend using at least half green tomatoes for acidity and brightness. As noted earlier, it would be wise to taste for spiciness before adding all the jalapeños. This recipe makes about 4 cups of salsa, and I’m already looking forward to the leftovers with chicken quesadillas, beans & rice, or maybe just lime tortilla chips.

two drizzles of olive oil

2 pounds green tomatoes, cored and halved

2 green peppers, halved

1-3 jalapeños, halved and possibly deseeded

1 small onion, quartered

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1-2 tablespoons local honey

½ teaspoon each cumin and coriander

salt and white pepper to taste

salted butter

ham slices

eggs

Use one of your oil drizzles to lightly coat a baking sheet. Arrange tomatoes, peppers, and onion in a single layer; broil until tops are lightly charred, 10-15 minutes. Transfer to a blender along with vinegar, honey, seasonings, and the other drizzle of olive oil. Pulse just until all vegetables are chopped but still textured.

Meanwhile, heat a nonstick skillet over medium-low. Add a bit of butter and ham slices; cook on both sides until gloriously browned. Set aside. Fry eggs as you like them.

Serve roasted green tomato salsa on eggs and ham.