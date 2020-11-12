When they met this week, Leavenworth city commissioners reviewed plans for this year’s lighted holiday parade in the downtown area.

The Mayor’s Holiday Lighted Parade will have a different route this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And this year’s parade will not be accompanied by a tree lighting ceremony as in previous years.

City Manager Paul Kramer and Parks and Recreation Director Steve Grant reviewed the plans for the parade when commissioners met Tuesday.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Third and Seneca streets.

The parade will travel south to Cherokee Street and then turn east. The parade will turn south again at Esplanade Street and end at Esplanade and Choctaw streets.

Grant said the new route will allow people to watch the parade from inside or next to their parked vehicles.

"It goes by seven city-owned parking lots," he said.

He said there are more than 90 parking spaces in these city-owned lots.

Grant said the parade also will take place on streets that are wide enough to allow parking on both sides.

"The overarching goal is again keeping people spread out," Kramer said.

Each float in the parade will be required to have lights. Grant said the use of holiday music also will be encouraged.

In previous years, the city’s lighted parade has been immediately followed by a tree lighting ceremony at Haymarket Square.

But Grant said the ceremony will not take place this year to avoid the congregation of a large crowd.

Even though there will be no formal tree lighting ceremony, there will be a holiday light display at Haymarket Square that people can visit throughout the season.

Kramer said a lit Christmas tree also will be incorporated into the parade.

"We did not want to lose that element," he said.

Kramer said the lighted parade typically has between 25 and 30 entries each year. He said the number of entries for this year’s parade is being capped at 30.

