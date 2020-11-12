Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the 600 block of West Second Avenue on the north side.

One of Hutchinson's earliest settler's, R.B. Shadduck, moved here in 1885 and purchased a section of land on Hutch's west outskirts that included Cow Creek and a wide spot in the canal which became labeled as Shadduck Lake.

In 1937, Hutch received a WPA grant to improve the lake and canal to the power plant. The canal was improved with cement bankings to make it nice for canoeing, swimming and fishing. The lake and canal conditions deteriorated over the years.

In 1963, the city started plans to fill the lake and create a "Fine Park" on the property. The lake was filled but not much more than that happened.

In 1968, the city constructed the Shadduck Park Community Center for recreation.

In 2005, the Boys & Girls Club for Hutchinson moved in to 600 W. 2nd Ave., where it still is today, and it’s still owned by the City of Hutch.