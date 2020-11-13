The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 84 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday.

The Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 84 new cases reported Friday are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases. These include nine additional cases at the University of Saint Mary.

The Health Department also reported Friday that one case that previously was counted in Leavenworth County has been transferred to another area. This change impacts the total number of cases reported for the county.

There have been 2,994 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County, according to the Health Department.

That number includes 889 cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility, 122 cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, 75 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth and 43 cases at USM.

Of 1,865 community cases, 236 were considered active as of Friday afternoon.

Three Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19 on Friday. A total of 95 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Twenty-five Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

The Leavenworth County Health Department encourages local residents who have symptoms of COVID-19 to call the department’s Screening Hotline at 913-250-2000, option 3.

The hotline is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. People who have emergencies should call 911. People also can email questions to jic@leavenworthcounty.gov

