The Hutchinson Rotary Club will host Reno County Administrator Randy Partington at noon on Nov. 16 via zoom. The public is invited to attend.

If you are not a member but would like to join our Zoom meeting, please send a note to Denny Stoecklein at stoeckleind@hutchcc.edu

Randy became the County Administrator at Reno County, Kansas on Feb. 17, 2020. Prior to this position, he served as the County Administrator in Finney County, Kansas from 2010-2020. He has served in various roles of local government for the past 20 years.

Randy has a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and a Masters of Public Administration degree from Wichita State University. Randy is a former Rotarian (Fredonia and Garden City), having been a member for 16 years with serving on both boards. He is also a Paul Harris Fellow.

Randy will give an introduction of himself and his path to Reno County. Topics to be discussed will include an overview of large county projects that are taking place in 2021, finances/budgets for Reno County, goals that he has for the organization, positives that he sees in Reno County, and then will have time for questions.

For more information about Rotary membership and upcoming programs, please visit hutchrotary.org.