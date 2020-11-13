If Lansing school board members want to make a change to students’ in-person instruction for the spring semester, school officials will need time to prepare.

That was the message Superintendent Dan Wessel conveyed to the Board of Education earlier this week.

"We need time to plan if we are going to change any of that," he said.

For now, Lansing students who are signed up for in-person instruction attend classes at school four days a week. And they have one day each week in which they receive remote instruction.

When board members met Monday, no one advocated for changing the schedule. But Wessel said he needs to know ahead of time if board members are wanting to change, for example, to in-person instruction five days a week.

During Monday’s meeting, Wessel reviewed data regarding students and staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus and those who have been quarantined.

Wessel reviewed data for the period of Oct. 23 to Nov. 6. During those two weeks, 30 students and staff members tested positive for the virus and 146 students and staff members were quarantined.

Despite the positive cases, Wessel said he believes the wearing of masks has proven to be effective at limiting the spread in the Lansing public schools.

"I do believe masks are working when we’re in school," he said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR