There is lots to uncover in downtown’s historic Woman’s Club of Topeka building. And the new owners plan to do just that.

On Nov. 9, buyers Courtney Stemler, Shelby Brokaw, Chris Stemler and Nic Irick officially took possession of the historic site, located at 420 S.W. 9th St. in downtown Topeka. The group is preparing to turn the building, which for years had been used as office space, into an event venue named "The Beacon," restoring the Woman’s Club to its former glory.

"Some of our neighbors have even said, ‘Oh, I had dance recitals there,’ " Courtney Stemler said. "There’s a lot of community history in this building."

Right now, drop ceilings, gray carpet and office cubicles dominate the interior layout of the three-story structure. But it is still hard to miss the Tiffany stained glass windows and ornate gold details that allude to brighter days when a theatre graced the first floor and a spring-loaded ballroom on the third floor played host to dancing socialites.

"It’s really chopped up right now," Stemler said, "so it’s kind of hard to imagine."

The building’s new owners plan to strip away that carpet to reveal original white oak floors, and they look forward to removing those drop ceilings and cubicles to create a more grand setting and open-floor plan.

According to Stemler, the space will be designed for multiple uses.

"So we could do meetings, we could do conferences, we could do large dinners, (weddings), whatever," she said. "It’s pretty versatile, so we should be able to do quite a few things."

The Woman’s Club of Topeka building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, so the new owners have to get their plans approved by the State Historic Preservation Office. The owners are working with Topeka-based Falk Architects to draw up plans that allow them to move forward, balancing renovation with restoration.

"The goal is to take it back to original as much as we can and to really preserve a lot of that history," Irick said, "because that’s what makes this building special."

Luckily, the group has access to some historical photos that show different parts of the building in its original state.

On the first floor, they plan to remove the reception desk that takes up about half of the lobby. Upon walking into the lobby, there is a large room to the left where the group plans to install a bar and lounge area.

Also on the first floor is a room that once held a theatre. There is now a raised floor in that room, which levels out the once-sloped theatre floor. They hope to remove that raised flooring, expose the now-covered interior balconies and revive the theatre for live productions.

The second floor of the building features a large room they plan to transform into a dining space. To accompany the dining area, they also intend to install a catering kitchen.

And on the third floor, the plan is to restore the once-vibrant ballroom now covered by cubicles.

Throughout the building, they will also add a couple of prep rooms for wedding parties and event organizers and install restrooms.

"Luckily, there’s not a lot of structural stuff we need to do," Stemler said, indicating the building’s structural integrity remains intact.

She expects the renovation process to take about a year.

"The really big factor is the historic preservation office’s approval," she said. "That can take months. They usually estimate three or four."

Irick added that he doesn’t expect to start holding events there until January 2022.

Still, the group is excited to be a part of downtown Topeka’s ongoing development.

According to Stemler, the group had been wanting to open an event space for a while. Stemler and Brokaw are sisters and Stemler’s husband, Chris Stemler, works with Irick, so they came together naturally.

They have had their eyes peeled for a potential event space for about a year and a half, looking at some smaller spots "but not anything this large," Courtney Stemler said.

At an auction in early September, they lucked out. They got a great deal on the Woman’s Club of Topeka building, bidding $535,000 for the property. That amount was well below the building’s 2020 appraised value of $1,464,900, according to the Shawnee County Appraiser’s Office.

According to Stemler, it was the right building at the right time, and things fell into place.

"We really loved all the stained glass and the history of it," she said. "We grew up spending a lot of time with our grandparents, and they were all very into history. I think we kind of got some of that appreciation from them. There are parts of this building that really remind me of our nana."