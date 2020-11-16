96 new community cases confirmed

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 death and nearly 100 new community cases of the virus in the county on Monday.

The Health Department reported that a woman in her 90s from Leavenworth County recently died from complications from COVID-19 and underlying health conditions.

“We send our condolences to her family and loved ones,” Stephanie Sloop, spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

A total of 26 people from Leavenworth County have died from complications from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Monday, the Health Department reported 96 new community cases of the virus in the county. The Health Department also reported nine new cases at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth, three new cases among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility, two new cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth and two cases at CoreCivic’s Leavenworth Detention Center.

The Health Department also reported one new case of the virus at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

There have been 3,107 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

Because of a significant increase in cases in the county, the Leavenworth County Council on Aging announced its Senior Express Transportation program is limiting services to essential services only.

Essential services include transportation to medical appointments, work trips and grocery shopping. Grocery shopping will be limited to two trips per month on alternate weeks, according to a message posted Monday on the Facebook page for the Leavenworth County government.

The Council on Aging also is instituting pre-screening health questions prior to all services requiring direct contact with its patrons. Services will be rescheduled when the screening process results in concerns about COVID-19.

These changes are scheduled to go into effect today and continue through the remainder of 2020.

Because of recent increases in positive cases in the county, the Leavenworth Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday to discuss what is known as the gating criteria for schools as well as the instruction schedule.

The district previously utilized what is known as a hybrid schedule, which was a mix of in-person instruction and remote learning. But the district currently is operating a full in-person class schedule.

