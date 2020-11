Kansas 5 Highway is scheduled to be closed Thursday in Leavenworth County.

Weather permitting, K-5 will be closed between 107th Street and 123rd Street-McIntyre Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday for a traffic research and analysis project, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route. There will not be a designated detour.