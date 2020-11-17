Local residents may have noticed flags flying at half-staff over the weekend.

Gov. Laura Kelly ordered flags to fly at half-staff Sunday in honor Johnny Ivison Jr., a member of the Easton Township Fire Department who was killed in a crash Nov. 8.

The crash occurred while Ivison was on his way to a fire.

"This brave Kansan lost his life in the line of duty, volunteering to help his fellow firefighters," Kelly said in a news release. "My heart is with the wife and sons of Ivison, and I want to express my condolences to them. On behalf of the state of Kansas, we are thankful for his service."

A memorial service for Ivison was held Sunday at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds in Tonganoxie.

Kelly recently issued a similar flag order in honor of Detective Cpl. Daniel Abramovitz.

Abramovitz was a member of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office who was killed Oct. 30 in a crash.