Additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Leavenworth County.

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Wednesday that a man in his 60s recently died from complications from COVID-19 and underlying health conditions.

"We send our condolences to his family and loved ones in this difficult time," Stephanie Sloop, a spokeswoman for the county's COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

The Kansas Department of Corrections reported that an 81-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility who tested positive for COVID-19 died Wednesday. He is the fifth LCF inmate to have died from COVID-19.

KDOC reported in a news release that the man also had underlying health concerns.

More than 25 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Wednesday, the Health Department reported 77 new community cases of the coronavirus in Leavenworth County.

The Health Department also reported one new case involving an LCF inmate and two new cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

Five people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID-19. Ninety-six county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been a total of 3,187 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County. As of Wednesday afternoon, Health Department officials were monitoring 272 active community cases of the virus.

Citing concerns about COVID-19, Keith Mispagel, superintendent of Fort Leavenworth public schools, announced Wednesday his district will be switching from in-person classes to remote instruction Nov. 30. The remote instruction will continue through Jan. 8.

Mispagel said the decision to make the change came during a special meeting of the Fort Leavenworth Board of Education.

"It is important to emphasize that this was a tough decision and not one taken lightly," Mispagel said in a message to parents posted on Facebook.

The Leavenworth and Lansing school boards also were scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss possible changes to in-person instruction. But these meetings were scheduled take place after press time.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR