Leavenworth city commissioners have scheduled a special meeting for Thursday to consider a city mask order.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday at Leavenworth City Hall, 100 N. Fifth St.

Commissioners will consider an ordinance that, if approved, would require people in the city to wear face coverings in public spaces.

If the ordinance goes into effect, people who violate the order could face a fine ranging from $5 to $20.

Commissioners looked at a such an ordinance earlier in the year but took no action on it.

Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a mask mandate in Kansas. But the Leavenworth County Board of County Commissioners opted the county out of the state order.

There recently has been a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.

During a meeting Tuesday, City Commissioner Mark Preisinger suggested the City Commission should have a special meeting if county officials failed to take decisive action.

The Board of County Commissioners met Wednesday. County Commissioner Vicky Kaaz made a motion to allow the state mask mandate to go into effect in the county. But the motion failed because of a lack of second. This means the county continues to have no mask mandate.

A city ordinance typically requires a first and second reading during separate meetings before it can be passed by commissioners.

City commissioners can approve the mask order without a second reading if they vote to declare it an emergency item, according to information City Manager Paul Kramer prepared for Thursday's meeting.

Seating will be limited for Thursday's City Commission meeting. People who want to attend are asked to email City Clerk Carla Williamson at cwilliamson@firstcity.org by 2 p.m. Thursday.

