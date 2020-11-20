The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 107 new community cases of coronavirus on Friday.

The recent spike in local COVID-19 cases has led the Lansing city government to close city facilities to the public.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In addition to the 107 new community cases, the Health Department reported one new case involving an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, the Leavenworth County Health Department was monitoring 283 active community cases of the virus.

There have been 3,294 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

Six people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. A total of 98 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Department reported that 27 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from the COVID-19. This number does not include an inmate death at the Lansing Correctional Facility that was reported Wednesday by the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Beginning Monday, public access will be prohibited at city facilities in Lansing. Members of the city staff still will be available by phone and email, according to a news release from Ken Miller, public information officer for Lansing.

In addition to Lansing City Hall, the Lansing Community Library and Activity Center will be closed.

No date has been set for reopening the buildings. This will be reviewed as local COVID-19 statistics are updated, according to Miller.

