A large cloud of smoke forms Friday afternoon over Fort Leavenworth. Fort spokesman Jeff Wingo said the smoke was the result of a controlled burn taking place on the installation in the area of Sherman Army Airfield. [John Richmeier]
A large cloud of smoke forms Friday afternoon over Fort Leavenworth. Fort spokesman Jeff Wingo said the smoke was the result of a controlled burn taking place on the installation in the area of Sherman Army Airfield. [John Richmeier]
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.