A Leavenworth man who was found dead last month was stabbed 29 times, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit was prepared in support of criminal charges against Alexandra E. Gilson.

Gilson, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of interference with law enforcement. She is accused of killing her husband, Joshua.

Joshua Gilson was found dead Oct. 30 at his home on Kiowa Street in Leavenworth.

The probable cause affidavit initially was not available to the public. But it was released by a judge this past week following a request from the Leavenworth Times.

The affidavit, which was prepared by Detective Ryan Hoppe with the Leavenworth Police Department, provides details about the allegations against Alexandra Gilson.

According to the document, the Leavenworth Police Department received a request to check on the welfare of Joshua Gilson after he failed to show up for work Oct. 30.

Officers went to the residence on Kiowa Street and spoke to Alexandra Gilson.

She told police she thought her husband was at work. She asked police to list her husband as a missing person with the National Crime Information Center, according to the affidavit.

Alexandra Gilson did not give officers consent to search the residence. An officer observed what appeared to be blood spots on Alexandra Gilson’s shirt, according to the affidavit.

Police went to residence again after Joshua Gilson’s brother visited the home and reportedly saw blood on the walls, pillows and bed sheets in the master bedroom.

The brother, Alexandra Gilson and a man named Jeffery Samulczyk were at the residence when police arrived.

When interviewed by Hoppe, Alexandra Gilson reportedly said she did not know what happened to her husband. She later said she stabbed her husband in the throat when he put a gun to her head following an argument in the kitchen, according to the affidavit.

Alexandra Gilson later told the detective she had followed her husband into the bedroom after they argued in the kitchen. She had a kitchen knife in her back pocket. She said her husband pointed a gun at her head in the bedroom and she stabbed him in self defense, according to the affidavit.

Gilson reportedly said she did not remember how many times she stabbed her husband, but she stabbed him until he was dead.

Samulczyk was interviewed by another detective. Samulczyk told the detective he received a call from Alexandra Gilson. She indicated she needed help because she was in an argument with her husband, according to the affidavit.

Samulczyk told the detective he went to the home on Kiowa Street and found Joshua Gilson’s body on a bed.

Samulczyk alleged that Alexandra Gilson told him she had an argument with her husband and she stabbed him in the neck at least six times after he fell asleep, according to the affidavit.

Samulczyk reportedly told police he wrapped the body in plastic and dragged the body outside of the residence to the backyard.

According to the affidavit, Samulczyk told the police he planned to put the body into a Toyota Highlander. But he decided to hide the body in the cellar because it was difficult to lift the body into the vehicle.

After obtaining a search warrant, police searched the house on Kiowa Street. Hoppe found the body wrapped in plastic on the cellar stairs.

Hoppe also found blood-soaked bed sheets, comforter and pillows on the floor of the bedroom. He also saw blood on the mattress and bedroom walls, according to the affidavit.

The detective found a shotgun and a holstered handgun on top of an armoire in the bedroom. He found another holstered handgun in a book bag in the living room.

Another detective found a kitchen knife with a bent blade in the kitchen sink. The detective reported seeing what appeared to be diluted blood drips from the knife when it was lifted from the sink.

An autopsy performed Nov. 1 determined Joshua Gilson was stabbed 29 times. This includes injuries to his left hand which are consistent with defensive wounds, according to the affidavit.

Alexandra Gilson is next scheduled to appear in court Dec. 11.

Samulczyk, 36, faces charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement.

He appeared Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

Defense attorney Clinton Lee said he met Samulczyk before court.

"And I have some concerns about mental health issues and his state of mind," Lee said.

Lee requested that Samulczyk undergo a competency evaluation.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman ordered the evaluation. He scheduled a hearing for Dec. 11 to review the findings of the evaluation.

"Until we get the evaluation, we really can’t go forward," Kuckelman said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR