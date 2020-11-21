MANHATTAN — The Kansas Forage and Grassland Council and Kansas State University will host their annual Winter Forage Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Great Bend Events Center, 311 10th St. in Great Bend.

The in-person event will also be available to KSFGC members via Zoom. Attendees must request a Zoom link.

Agricultural specialists will speak on a variety of topics, such as pasture management involving weed control, current hay prices and statistics, insects, alfalfa information and research update.

Featured speakers include Kim Nettleton, Kansas Department of Agriculture, market news; Don Miller, Alforex Seeds; Romulo Lollato, wheat and forages extension specialist; Keith Harmoney, range scientist; and Walk Fick, K-State range management specialist.

"We’ve got a great set of presenters and an agenda that contains something for nearly every forage grower in Kansas," said Roger Black, Cowley County farmer and rancher and KSFGC president.

The event is free for current KSFGC members whose memberships extend into 2021, and registration is $25 for non-members, payable at the door. To learn more, go to https://ksfgc.org/upcoming-events/. Everyone is encouraged to RSVP online at http://bit.ly/KSFGCam, or contact Alicia Boor by email at aboor@ksu.edu or bwalton@ksu.edu, or by calling 620-793-1910. A fee of $15 will be added for each additional farm member who attends to assist with meal costs.

Forage growers are encouraged to join or renew their KSFGC membership prior to Dec. 1 at bit.ly/3kRMUCp. Only paid KSFGC members may get the Zoom link.

A limited number of free KSFGC caps will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.