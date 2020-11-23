Jails weren’t designed for a pandemic. Experts say a lack of airflow, overpopulation and bunk beds make jails the "perfect setting" for the coronavirus to spread.

"It’s not a secret at all to know ... that COVID is a huge challenge," said Brian Cole, director of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. "Not just in Shawnee County, but across the United States when it comes to COVID."

COVID-19 cases are up across the country and have been increasing exponentially in Shawnee County, with 1,027 cases reported between Nov. 8-14.

A letter from an inmate in the Shawnee County Jail to The Topeka Capital-Journal said the virus has made its way through the jail system and was critical of the jail’s response. The letter said the jail is about 50 people understaffed and staffers aren’t regularly providing showers or offering fresh clothing to inmates.

"People that normally talk and (are) full of energy (are) having problems breathing, eating and (are) laying around more than usual," the letter said. "I’m so scared for my life I sleep with my mask on."

Cole said the jail is likely understaffed by about 60 people, and he does have to occasionally remind staff to wear masks, but he said help is coming.

Cole said the jail has done well to mitigate the spread of the virus so far. After two rounds of mass testing, the inmate’s positivity rate peaked at 8%, according to Department of Corrections Maj. Tim Phelps.

For months, Cole has been coming to the Shawnee County Commission requesting permission to fill departmental vacancies, and on Thursday, he received commission approval to spend $138,171 in CARES Act funding to improve contact tracing in the jail.

Cole said that once the department fills vacancies, more concerns raised by inmates will be answered.

"I understand your anxiety when it comes to having a loved one in jails because of the uniqueness and the challenges in jails," Cole said. "What I want to reassure is while I can’t make any guarantees or promises, we are doing everything — and in some cases going above even CDC requirements — to make sure these inmates, our staff and our community is safe."

Wanda Bertram, spokesperson for the Prison Policy Institute, said a lot of "top-10 clusters of COVID-19" in the U.S. are in prisons and jails, and sometimes the simplest way to keep the virus from spreading is to reduce the inmate population.

"That is a much more effective solution than anything you can do in an actual jail," she said. "When a pandemic hits, there is very little that a jail can do, there are few best practices."

Bertram said jails should consider releasing nonviolent inmates, such as those awaiting trial on a misdemeanor offense, to reduce overcrowding. She said jails have an especially difficult challenge because of how frequently people filter through the system as some inmates leave after weeks or a few months, which leads to "jail churn."

"Imagine a nursing home where new people are coming out all the time," she said. "You start to understand why viral spread in these facilities is so high."

Cole said those discussions are ongoing now, but that in the spring the jail did release some inmates. At one point, the jail population dropped by 22% in 11 days.

On Monday, the Shawnee County Commission approved a memorandum of understanding to fund the Crisis Prevention Program. Cole said that program can help keep people out of jails.

Chris Adams, president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, said testing, mask wearing, social distance and good hygiene are also crucial to reducing infection.

He agreed with Bertram that reducing the inmate population is an important factor in limiting the spread of the virus.

"None of these jails were designed for people to interact during a pandemic," he said. "They were all designed for the primary goal of security. Security keeps not just people in, but in most of the jails today, it keeps all the germs in."