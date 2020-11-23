Haven High School and Haven Middle School students will learn remotely until Jan. 4, effective Monday, announced the USD 312 school board.

"This decision was related to the recent spike in Reno County and the region related to increasing COVID-19 numbers," wrote Superintendent Clark Wedel in an email.

"We continue to hear sentiment on both sides of the equation but have certainly heard more concern expressed from staff and parents related to safety and the amount of exposure," Wedel wrote.

In a letter to parents, the school board thanked families for their support and noted that this change applies hardships to many families.

"Ultimately, we are hopeful to get to a model that is sustainable and that provides a positive learning model and yet takes student and staff safety into consideration," Wedel wrote.

Staffing has also become an issue as it is in other districts, he said, noting that fewer substitutes are available as teachers and staff quarantine.

"This decision identifies the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks as the time period to move the middle school and high school to remote," Wedel wrote.

"I can't speak to how long this learning model will last but we will continue to revisit it and I am sure it will be discussed again at the Dec. 14 board meeting," he wrote.

The district asks families to note the following:

All students will be remote on Monday, Nov. 23rd and Tuesday, Nov. 24th.Starting Monday, Nov. 30th, some students may be asked to come to the building for individual instruction as needed. We will communicate that with those families.Attendance to all classes is required via digital platform specified by the teacher. (truancy is applied to remote learning)If your child has technical issues, the parent will need to notify the school.At this time, we don't know how KSHSAA's proposal will impact activities/athletics. This district will communicate next week after the KSHSAA board of directors meeting.Instruction during remote lessons will be more elaborate than those of hybrid due to single platform planning.