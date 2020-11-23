Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Leavenworth County, according to the local Health Department.

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Monday that a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s recently died from complications with COVID-19.

"We extend our sympathies to their families and loved ones during this time of loss," Stephanie Sloop, spokeswoman for Leavenworth County’s COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

The Health Department reports that 29 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. However, this number does not appear to include a Lansing Correctional Facility inmate whose death was reported last week by the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The Leavenworth County Health Department also reported 78 new community cases of the coronavirus in the county on Monday as well as seven new cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth and one new case involving an inmate at LCF.

The Health Department releases updates at local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

According to the Health Department, there have been 3,380 confirmed cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic. As of Monday afternoon, the department was monitoring 284 active community cases.

Three Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19.

A total of 100 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start the pandemic.

Last week, Leavenworth city commissioners approved an ordinance requiring people to wear face coverings in public spaces in the city. The mask order went into effect Saturday.

As of Monday morning, Leavenworth police officers have not written tickets for violations of the new ordinance. Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said officers have focused on educating people about the ordinance.

The Lansing City Council has scheduled a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a possible mask ordinance for that city.

Because of concerns regarding COVID-19, the meeting will not be open to the public. But people can watch the meeting live at www.lansingks.org/live

Lansing residents can submit comments or questions to be read during the meeting. Comments and questions should be submitted by email to Sscrogin@lansingks.org by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

There currently is not a countywide mask mandate in Leavenworth County.

