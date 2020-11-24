The annual 7th Street Feast will take place Thursday. But the free Thanksgiving meal will be carryout or delivery only this year.

In years past, people were allowed to dine in the gymnasium of St. Paul Lutheran School. But there will not be dining at the location this year because of concerns about the coronavirus.

"It’s still a Thanksgiving meal," said Joey Denney, one of the organizers of the event.

He said people who pick up or have meals delivered will be treated to turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, rolls and dessert.

People will be able to pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran School, 320 N. Seventh St.

Deliveries will be coordinated at another location. People who would like to have meals delivered can call 913-290-7200.

This is the 19th year for the 7th Street Feast. Denney said the event served between 1,700 and 1,800 meals during each of the last two years.

Denney said organizers are anticipating the same quantity of meals for this year.

"I think in some respect the need is probably higher," he said.

Because of the pandemic, there will be fewer volunteers for the event this year. Denney said the number of volunteers is being limited in order to maintain social distancing.

He said work on the meals also is being spread out over two days to limit the number of volunteers who will be in a building at one time. He said prep work for the turkey as well as packaging of some of the food items will take place Wednesday night.

People who pick up meals at St. Paul Lutheran School will be required to wear masks. The Leavenworth City Commission enacted a mask mandate last week that requires people to wear face coverings while in public spaces in the city. This includes people who are waiting in line to enter public spaces.

