A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in southern Leavenworth County, according to official with the Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported at 2:44 p.m. Friday at Kansas 32 Highway and 158th Street.

William P. Gibbs, 43, Bonner Springs, was traveling west on K-32 on a 1984 Yamaha XV700.

A 2011 Toyota Venza was stopped at a stop sign at the south side of the intersection. But the driver, a 49-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man allegedly entered the intersection in front of the motorcycle.

Gibbs laid down the motorcycle, which slid into the passenger side of the Toyota vehicle, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Gibbs, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at 3 p.m. by Leavenworth County EMS personnel.

The driver of the Toyota and his two passengers were not injured, according to Sherley.

The investigation is ongoing.