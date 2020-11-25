The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported two additional deaths resulting from COVID-19.

The Health Department reported Wednesday that a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s recently died from complications with COVID-19.

"We send our condolences to their families and loved ones during this difficult time," Stephanie Sloop, a spokeswoman for the county's COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

A total of 31 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

This number does not appear to include a Lansing Correctional Facility inmate whose death was reported last week by the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Wednesday, the Health Department reported 100 new cases of what department officials refer to as community cases of the virus. The Health Department also reported one additional case of the virus at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth and two new cases involving inmates at LCF.

The Health Department also reported that two cases previously recorded in Leavenworth County have been transferred to other locations. This change impacts the total number of positive cases recorded for the county.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been a total of 3,481 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic. There are 325 active community cases being monitored by the Health Department.

Two Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID-19. A total of 103 county residents have been hospitalized because of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR