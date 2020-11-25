The difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 have been felt by every person, business and organization.

When the global pandemic began in March, many people didn’t know what to expect, what the economic fallout and financial hardships would be, or that in November the challenges would still be looming.

Businesses have shuttered their doors, people have lost their jobs and organizations — including nonprofits — have stayed afloat by adapting to new methods of fundraising and finding new outlets to reach out to their communities.

Despite the darkness that fell upon the country six months ago, those nonprofits have found ways to be thankful this year.

United Way of Greater Topeka, the Capper Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka all recognize the community’s support is vital to their operation as nonprofits.

The ongoing community support and involvement that ultimately benefits the broader community is one aspect that United Way is grateful for, said Jessica Lehnherr, CEO and president of United Way of Greater Topeka.

"Each time that we have reached out to the community with a challenge or a concern we always get an overwhelming response and we always have people step up to that challenge," Lehnherr said. "This has certainly been no different given the pandemic. We still have people who are willing to volunteer. If they aren't able to give financially, they are volunteering their time when they’re able to do so safely."

The biggest challenges nonprofits locally and nationally have faced this year relate to fundraising and financial shortfalls.

Nonprofits, including United Way and the Capper Foundation, transitioned their annual in-person events to a virtual format.

"We are used to fundraising in an in-person world and having to completely shift to be all virtual, not getting to meet with people directly, has been a real challenge," Lehnherr said. "I think that also just people who probably have always given to us might have found themselves in challenging times and are unable to give at a level that they used to give to."

While figuring out how to best reach people virtually is a learning curve, the Capper Foundation found it was able to reach a larger audience with a virtual format.

"We transitioned many of our activities to virtual events and really the blessing of that is we were able to reach literally thousands of people across the country whereas some of these activities and events would have maybe accommodated several hundred people," said Jim Leiker, president and CEO of Capper Foundation. "By doing it virtually, we have lots of friends and supporters around the country that were able to have access to it and enjoy it and support us with those activities."

The deeper connection forming within the Topeka community’s nonprofits, business and organizations has left Lehnherr and United Way feeling fortunate.

United Way began hosting a weekly partner call in March that brings together over 30 nonprofits, business partners and community leaders, Lehnherr said.

The weekly call allows for organizations to connect, support each other and navigate the pandemic.

"It's really shed to light the ability that, although we may still have some silos, the work that we can do together for the broader community when we are all in it together," Lehnherr said. "So we work together, we can do better and we've definitely seen that.

"We have seen nonprofits sharing resources that likely had never shared resources before. We've seen all of these great incredible minds coming together and solving some really big challenges within our community and doing it together — not just doing it on our own — but all working together toward this common goal of serving our community through a pandemic."

Nonprofits, whose work is critical to a community’s life, rely on donations and contributions for support.

Topeka’s resiliency is an attribute that Dawn McWilliams, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka, recognizes and appreciates.

"The resiliency that we have as a community and how we rally around each other is indicative of what an amazing city this is," McWilliams said. "We're not the only nonprofit, obviously, in the Topeka area, but the services that we provide are essential and they are critical. Our community recognizes that, our community cares deeply about kids and that's evidenced by those businesses stepping forward and saying ’How can I help? What do you need? We will work with you.’ Sometimes without even us making the call, we were the ones receiving those calls."

Boys & Girls Clubs understands its role in supporting and serving children and youths in the Topeka community and has continued to focus its pandemic response on how, when and where to best meet their needs.

"We've been an organization in Topeka for over 64 years and traditionally it has been before, after and out-of-school time and we have become a really important partner with the schools in providing remote learning support," McWilliams said. "There was a really big learning curve for us on how to do it and how to do it well and support those schools in their excellence in which they do education."

Kids have and will continue to be at the forefront of Boys & Girls Clubs’ work and mission, and McWilliams has been appreciative of them and the workforce that walk through the nonprofit’s doors every day.

"You would expect the (workforce’s) attitude to be some way because they've missed prom, they've missed graduation ceremonies, they’ve missed a lot of opportunities," McWliiams said. "They come in here every single day prepared and ready to make a difference in the lives of kids. I think that says so much about a young person. I think a lot of times kids don't really get the credit for the incredible humans that they are and we are blessed to see that every single day when they walk through this door and they are ready to make a difference in the life of another kid. I have been never more impressed and proud of our workforce who have been resilient."

With no roadmap on how to navigate a global pandemic, many businesses, communities and nonprofits must work together to determine how to meet their community’s needs. Having a strong workforce enables a nonprofit to continuing providing its services every day.

Leiker is thankful for his staff, whom he said has shown their strength during this challenging time.

"I think really it's been a challenging time obviously for everybody, but I think the dedication and the resiliency of our staff really has shown through these challenging times," Leiker said. "We are known for making adaptations over the years, but we've certainly had to adapt to the changing needs in a changing environment and we are continuing to do that."